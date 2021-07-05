Advertisement
S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, loonie also creeps higher
Published Monday, July 5, 2021 6:12AM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 5, 2021 11:44AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading helped by broad-based gains, while the loonie also edged higher against the U.S. dollar.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.73 points at 20,255.84.
U.S. stock markets were closed for trading in observance of the July 4 holiday.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.99 cents US compared with 80.95 cents US on Friday.
The August crude oil contract was up five cents at US$75.21 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up five cents at US$3.75 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$7.90 at US$1,791.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up seven cents at US$4.35 a pound.