S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading despite losses in energy sector

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading despite losses in the energy sector as prices for oil and natural gas fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.35 points at 19,130.50.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 264.42 points at 31,409.72. The S&P 500 index was up 36.60 points at 3,944.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 111.00 points at 11,655.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.91 cents US compared with 76.11 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was down US$3.32 at US$83.56 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 26 cents at US$7.88 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$10.60 at US$1,723.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.44 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022.