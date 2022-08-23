S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading as price of oil climbs higher
Gains in the energy and base metal sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as the price of oil climbed higher and U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.23 points at 20,023.15.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 100.23 points at 32,963.38. The S&P 500 index was up 1.86 points at 4,139.85, while the Nasdaq composite was up 32.16 points at 12,413.73.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.30 cents US compared with 76.72 cents US on Monday.
The October crude contract was up US$3.46 at US$93.82 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 14 cents at US$9.82 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$16.10 at US$1,764.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was up four cents at US$3.70 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2022
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
OPINION | How do you know it's the right time to purchase real estate?
Many Canadians are questioning whether or not it's the right time to purchase real estate. Contributor Christopher Liew breaks down the factors to keep in mind if you plan on shopping for real estate in the near future.
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
How Canadians can save on exchange rates while travelling
At a time of high inflation, questions about what cards to use, how much local cash to withdraw and which currency conversion services to avoid are particularly valuable. Here's what to know when seeking cost-effective methods of spending money overseas.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
How rising interest rates are making GICs more attractive for investors
Rising interest rates might be bad news for Canadians with mortgages, but it also means higher rates on savings vehicles such as guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), prompting renewed interest in the investments.