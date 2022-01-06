S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading as energy stocks rise with stronger oil

TORONTO -

Gains in the energy sector, powered by a rise in the price of oil, helped Canada's main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.25 points at 21,077.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 106.20 points at 36,300.91. The S&P 500 index was up 6.14 points at 4,706.72, while the Nasdaq composite was up 51.25 points at 15,151.42.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.39 cents US compared with 78.63 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude contract was up US$1.77 at US$79.62 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down six cents at US$3.83 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$34.40 at US$1,790.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down eight cents at US$4.34 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2022