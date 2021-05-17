TORONTO -- Gains in the energy and health care sectors helped Canada's main stock index move higher in early trading, while U.S. stock markets fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.10 points at 19,384.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 47.96 points at 34,334.17. The S&P 500 index was down 11.66 points at 4,162.19, while the Nasdaq composite was down 39.95 points at 13,390.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.71 cents US compared with 82.58 cents US on Friday.

The June crude oil contract was up 25 cents at US$65.62 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 16 cents at US$3.12 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$13.20 at US$1,851.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$4.68 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2021