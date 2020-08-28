TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up in early trading, powered by gains in the materials sector, which includes the big mining companies, as the price of gold climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.61 points at 16,776.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 77.96 points at 28,570.23. The S&P 500 index was up 7.07 points at 3,491.62, while the Nasdaq composite was up 41.30 points at 11,666.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.44 cents US compared with 76.17 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude contract was up seven cents at US$43.11 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down nearly three cents at US$2.68 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$34.00 at US$1,966.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$3.02 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2020