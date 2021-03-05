TORONTO -- Gains in the energy sector as the price of oil climbed to top US$65 a barrel helped Canada's main stock index rise in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.43 points at 18,172.15.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 213.69 points at 31,137.83. The S&P 500 index was up 19.18 points at 3,787.65, while the Nasdaq composite was up 40.89 points at 12,764.37.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.97 cents US compared with 79.13 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$1.81 at US$65.64 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.74 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$2.80 at US$1,703.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up eight cents at US$4.06 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2021