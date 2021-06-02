TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up in early trading, helped by gains in the technology and health care sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.99 points at 19,988.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.21 of a point at 34,575.10. The S&P 500 index was up 2.08 points at 4,204.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 20.37 points at 13,756.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.88 cents US compared with 83.06 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude oil contract was up 48 cents at US$68.20 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up a penny at US$3.11 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$1.70 at US$1,906.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was down four cents at US$4.62 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2021.