S&P/TSX composite up for third day running, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was up for the third day in a row, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 178.61 points at 19,097.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 337.12 points at 31,836.74.The S&P 500 index was up 61.77 points at 3,859.11,while the Nasdaq composite was up 246.51 points at 11,199.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.32 cents US, compared with 72.88 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was up 74 cents at US$85.32 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 41.3 cents at US$6.17 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$3.90 at US$1,658.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 3.4 cents at US$3.40 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022