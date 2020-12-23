TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index climbed higher in late-morning trading as the price of oil rose and the energy and metals and mining sectors moved up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 56.73 points at 17,609.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 219.71 points at 30,235.22. The S&P 500 index was up 16.94 points at 3,704.20, while the Nasdaq composite was down 5.19 points at 12,802.73.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.85 cents US compared with 77.47 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude oil contract was up US$1.05 at US$48.07 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.70 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$4.80 at US$1,875.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents at US$3.55 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020