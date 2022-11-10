S&P/TSX composite up almost 650 points, U.S. markets surge on inflation data
Canada's main stock index was up almost 650 points in a broad-based rally Thursday, while U.S. stock markets also rose after new data showing inflation in the United States eased in October.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 646.11 points, or 3.34 per cent, at 19,990.36.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1,201.43 points, or 3.70 per cent, at 33,715.37, its biggest points gain since March 4, 2020.
The S&P 500 index was up 207.80 points, or 5.54 per cent, at 3,956.37, while the Nasdaq composite was up 760.97 points, or 7.35 per cent, at 11,114.15.
Markets were up on U.S. inflation data released Thursday, which was softer than expected, said Anish Chopra, managing director with Portfolio Management Corp.
Inflation for the U.S. was 7.7 per cent in October, dipping below eight per cent for the first time since February.
Investors are interpreting the data as a sign that inflation in the U.S. has plateaued and may be on its way down, said Chopra.
“It’s certainly a risk-on day today, driven by the U.S. CPI print that came in below expectations,” said Chopra.
That means investors are optimistic that the Fed will be winding down its quantitative tightening campaign, he said.
“The markets have been looking for the signs of a Fed pivot, and certainly the market believes that today is one of the days for that,” said Chopra.
“It appears that the Fed hikes are doing what they're supposed to do, which is to cool inflation, and that rate increases will continue, but at a slower pace.”
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.75 cents US compared with 74.18 cents US on Wednesday.
Inflation is still quite high, warned Chopra, and one month of data doesn’t tell the whole story.
While inflation appears to be moderating in the goods sector, there are concerns it’s going to be stickier than the Fed would like, embedding itself into wages, said Chopra.
However, he said it certainly bodes well for Canada’s upcoming inflation data release next week.
“When you look at Canada and the United States, the central banks seem to have been fortunate enough, at least so far, to have … inflation plateau and keep the economy growing at a very slow pace.”
The December crude contract was up 64 cents at US$86.47 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 37 cents at US$6.24 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$40 at US$1,753.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up six cents at US$3.76 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?
At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Renewing your mortgage as BoC continues to hike interest rates: what to know
If your mortgage is up for renewal in the coming months, you may be beginning to panic at the prospect of paying more to finance your home as the Bank of Canada continues its interest rate hiking cycle.