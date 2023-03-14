S&P/TSX composite up 100 points Tuesday despite energy weakness, U.S. markets rise
Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, led higher by broad gains across all sectors, while U.S. stock markets were also up.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 105.26 points at 19,694.16.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 336.26 points, or more than one per cent, at 32,155.40. The S&P 500 index was up 64.80 points, or 1.7 per cent, at 3,920.56, while the Nasdaq composite was up 239.31 points, or 2.1 per cent, at 11,428.15.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.12 cents US,compared with 72.83 cents US on Monday.
The April crude contract was down US$3.47 at US$71.33 per barreland the April natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.57 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$5.60 at US$1,910.90 an ounceand the May copper contract was down five cents at US$4.00 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2023.
