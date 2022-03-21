S&P/TSX composite tops 22,000 while loonie hits two month high

BEIJING -

Gains in the energy and base metals sectors powered Canada's main stock index to a record high above 22,000 for the first time while the loonie reached its highest level in two months.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 190.66 points to 22,009.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 201.94 points at 34,552.99. The S&P 500 index was down 1.94 points at 4,461.18, while the Nasdaq composite was down 55.38 points at 13,838.46.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.41 cents US compared with 79.26 cents US on Friday, according to the Bank of Canada.

The May crude contract was up US$6.88 at US$109.97 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 3.7 cents at US$4.90 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up 20 cents US at US$1,929.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 2.9 cents at US$4.71 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2022