TORONTO -- Gains in the energy sector helped Canada's main stock index top the 20,000-point level for a second day in a row.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.61 points at 20,001.62.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 116.53 points at 34,691.84. The S&P 500 index was up 12.78 points at 4,214.82, while the Nasdaq composite was up 20.61 points at 13,757.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.97 cents US compared with 83.06 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude oil contract was up 58 cents at US$68.30 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down two cents at US$3.09 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down 50 cents at US$1,904.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents at US$4.63 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2021.