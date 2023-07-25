S&P/TSX composite ticks lower Tuesday on mixed trading, U.S. markets rise
Canada's main stock index ticked lower Tuesday amid mixed trading results, while U.S. markets moved higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 30.59 points at 20,551.53.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 26.83 points at 35,438.07.The S&P 500 index was up 12.82 points at 4,567.46, while the Nasdaq composite was up 85.69 points at 14,144.56.
In the U.S., earnings season is top of mind for investors as the second-quarter reports roll in, said Ashish Utarid, assistant vice-president of investment strategy at IG Wealth Management.
The majority of companies that have reported so far have beat the lowered expectations for the second quarter, said Utarid.
"Cost discipline in the first half of the year has been rewarding companies today, even as sales are lower than estimates. This results in an earnings beat, because the bar was set so low," he said.
"They revised guidance lower last quarter, they expected a recession ... the market is basically rewarding them."
Though the past couple of weeks have seen the Dow often leading U.S. markets as participation in this year's rally broadens beyond big tech names, on Tuesday the Nasdaq was mildly in the lead once again, gaining 0.61 per cent compared with 0.08 per cent on the Dow and 0.28 per cent on the S&P 500.
Some of the companies reporting earnings beats Tuesday included General Electric and 3M, while investors anticipated after-markets reports from Microsoft and Alphabet.
Amid the earnings beats this week, investors are also anticipating an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve Wednesday.
"It would be a huge surprise if they were to pause," said Utarid.
But beyond the hike, investors will be interested in what officials have to say, he said.
"Are they indicating another raise in September? Or do they feel that this would be a moment where they could pause?"
The European Central Bank is also expected to announce a rate hike this week, noted Utarid, though its economy appears on shakier ground than in the U.S., where the economy has been resilient.
Oil continued its steady upward climb, nearing US$80 a barrel Tuesday.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.85 cents US compared with 75.92 cents US on Monday.
The September crude oil contract was up 89 cents at US$79.63 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$1.50 at US$1,963.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up six cents at US$3.92 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.
opinion | The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.