TORONTO -- A strong-performing energy sector buoyed Canada's main stock index above 20,000 for the second day in a row, although it eventually closed just under that benchmark.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 4.86 points to 19,971.15.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.07 points at 34,600.38. The S&P 500 index was up 6.08 points at 4,208.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 19.85 points at 13,756.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.97 cents US compared with 83.06 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude oil contract was up US$1.11 at US$68.83 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 2.9 cents at nearly US$3.08 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$4.90 at US$1,909.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 6.2 cents at US$4.59 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2021.