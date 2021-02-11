TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell for the first time in February as frenzied buying in the cannabis sector strongly reversed course.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 64.79 points to 18,392.99.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 7.10 points at 31,430.70. The S&P 500 index was up 6.50 points at 3,916.38, while the Nasdaq composite was up 53.24 points at 14,025.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.83 cents US compared with 78.81 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude oil contract was down 44 cents at US$58.24 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 4.3 cents at US$2.87 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$15.90 at US$1,826.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.1 cent at US$3.77 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.