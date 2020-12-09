TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index snapped a six-day winning streak on Brexit anxiety and energy demand concerns.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 79.14 points to 17,559.86.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 105.07 points at 30,068.81. The S&P 500 index was down 29.43 points at 3,672.82, while the Nasdaq composite was down 243.82 points at 12,338.95.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.11 cents US compared with 78.08 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude contract was down eight cents at US$45.52 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 4.3 cents at US$2.44 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$36.40 at US$1,838.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 1.45 cents at US$3.51 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.