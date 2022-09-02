S&P/TSX composite snaps five-day losing streak; U.S. markets decline

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index snapped a five-day losing streak Friday, led by gains in the energy and mining sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 128.13 points at 19,270.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 337.98 points at 31,318.44. The S&P 500 index was down 42.59 points at 3,924.26, while the Nasdaq composite was down 154.27 points at 11,630.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.21 cents US compared with 75.95 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude contract was up 26 cents at US$86.87 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 48 cents at US$8.79 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$13.30 at US$1,722.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up one cent at US$3.41 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022