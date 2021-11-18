S&P/TSX composite slips despite higher crude prices, energy sector gains

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was relatively flat despite gains in the energy sector as crude prices partially recovered from recent weakness.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 15.48 points to 21,637.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 60.10 points at 35,870.95. The S&P 500 index was up 15.87 points at 4,704.54, while the Nasdaq composite was up 72.14 points at 15,993.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.27 cents US compared with 79.40 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude oil contract was up 86 cents at US$78.41 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 8.6 cents at US$4.90 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$8.80 at US$1,861.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 3.9 cents at US$4.30 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2021.