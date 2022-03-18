S&P/TSX composite sets record highs; U.S. markets have best week in more than year

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index set new record highs led by gains in the technology and industrial sectors while U.S. markets enjoyed their best week in more than a year.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.25 points to an all-time close of 21,818.47 after reaching an intraday record of 21,877.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 274.17 points at 34,754.93. The S&P 500 index was up 51.45 points at 4,463.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 279.06 points at 13,893.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.26 cents US compared with 79.05 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$1.44 at US$103.09 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 12.7 cents at US$4.86 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$13.90 at US$1,929.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 3.8 cents at US$4.74 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.