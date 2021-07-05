TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index set new highs to start the trading week as the energy sector was driven higher by crude oil prices surpassing US$76 a barrel for the first time since the fall of 2018.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 55.35 points to a record close of 20,281.46.

U.S. stock markets were closed for trading in observance of the July 4 holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.02 cents US compared with 80.95 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was up US$1.20 at US$76.36 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 7.5 cents at US$3.78 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$8.70 at US$1,792.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 6.2 cents at nearly US$4.34 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2021.