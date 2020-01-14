TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index pushed further into record high territory Tuesday even as U.S. markets were mixed on continued trade tariffs of Chinese goods.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 59.48 points to set a new closing high of 17,352.90 after posting an intraday record of 17,356.47.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.62 points at 28,939.67. However, the S&P 500 index was down 4.98 points at 3,283.15, while the Nasdaq composite was down 22.60 points at 9,251.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.56 cents US compared with an average of 76.64 cents US on Monday.

The February crude contract was up 15 cents at US$58.23 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up half a cent at US$2.19 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$6.00 at US$1,544.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 1.25 cents at US$2.87 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2020.