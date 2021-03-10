TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index continued its record run on dissipated inflation fears and further signs of a bigger economic reopening.

The S&P/TSX composite index increased 90.81 points to another record close of 18,690.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 464.28 points at 32,297.02. The S&P 500 index was up 23.37 points at 3,898.81, while the Nasdaq composite was down 4.99 points at 13,068.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.13 cents US compared with 79.15 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude contract was up 43 cents at US$64.44 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$4.90 at US$1,721.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 2.4 cents at US$4.03 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.