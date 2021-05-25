TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index set new record highs as it played catch-up after U.S. markets had a positive move during the Victoria Day holiday.

The S&P/TSX composite index climbed 36.82 points to a record close of 19,564.12.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 81.52 points at 34,312.46. The S&P 500 index was down 8.92 points at 4,188.13, while the Nasdaq composite was down 4.00 points at 13,657.17.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.94 cents US compared with 82.91 cents US on Friday.

The July crude contract was up two cents at US$66.07 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 1.4 cents at US$2.97 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$13.50 at US$1,898.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 1.9 cents at US$4.51 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2021.