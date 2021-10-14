S&P/TSX composite rises to highest level in a month on broad-based rally
Strong U.S. earnings and supportive economic data powered North American stock markets higher with Canada's main index hitting a one-month high.
Although there weren't any real headline-grabbing developments that shot markets higher Thursday, investors who were cautious are pleasantly surprised that increasing oil prices and bond yields don't appear to have had an impact on large companies reporting third-quarter results, said Macan Nia, senior investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management.
“Not only are they (earnings) beating expectations, but the forward guidance is positive and that has given markets a reason to be optimistic going into the end of the year and entering the new calendar year,” he said in an interview.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 201.47 points to 20,819.94, after reaching an intraday high of 20,840.33 that was the highest level since Sept. 9.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 534.75 points at 34,912.56. The S&P 500 index was up 74.46 points at 4,438.26, while the Nasdaq composite was up 251.79 points at 14,823.43.
Also contributing to the positive sentiment was an easing of bond yields and the Biden administration's approval for the Los Angeles Port to operate 24 hours a day in the hopes of decreasing congestion that has contributed to supply chain disruptions, Nia said.
“I think the markets are looking at that development out of the L.A. Port Authority as a positive in terms of getting these goods into the hands of consumers so they can purchase them. And obviously, that will help earnings going forward.”
Sentiment was also supported by Canadian manufacturing sales rising 0.5 per cent in August from July, on higher sales of petroleum, coal, chemicals and primary metals. In the U.S., first-time benefit claims dipped below 300,000 last week for the first time during the pandemic.
Although earnings growth likely peaked during the summer, Nia said economic activity remains robust in the middle of October.
“And that's something that is giving investors something to cheer about as we go into the end of the year,” he said.
September is typically a volatile month for markets and is followed by a recovery before hitting a so-called Santa Claus rally in December.
Worries about high inflation seem to have taken a back seat, at least for the day.
Nine of the 11 major sectors on the TSX were higher, with six ending the day up more than one per cent. Consumer staples and real estate were slightly lower.
Energy led, climbing 2.2 per cent as shares of Enerplus Corp. gained 5.3 per cent, MEG Energy Corp. was up 4.7 per cent and Crescent Point Energy Corp. was 4.3 per cent higher.
Oil prices rose above US$81 per barrel even as U.S. stockpiles increased more than expected last week as refinery activity declined sharply.
Nia said an improving economic environment and improving demand amid a supply-demand imbalance continue to be a tailwind for prices.
The November crude contract was up 87 cents at US$81.31 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 9.7 cents US$5.69 per mmBTU.
“We believe that demand will continue to improve as we just really get through this COVID,” he said, pointing to higher oil prices and a corresponding rise in the loonie.
“We think that we still have more upside from these levels, but it's not going to be this type of increase that we've seen over the past year, but there is still upside left for the price of oil based on our models.”
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.83 cents US compared with 80.35 cents US on Wednesday.
Consumer discretionary increased 1.55 per cent as shares of Aritzia Inc. surged 17.2 per cent after the Vancouver clothing retailer reported very strong results that handily beat expectations.
Materials increased 1.3 per cent on higher metals prices with Lundin Mining Corp. up 5.5 per cent and Oceanagold Corp. up four per cent.
The December gold contract was up US$3.20 at US$1,797.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 11.55 cents at US$4.63 a pound.
A dip in bond yields helped the technology sector, with Lightspeed Commerce Inc. rising 5.1 per cent and BlackBerry Ltd. moving 4.2 per cent higher.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2021.
MORE Business News
BNN Bloomberg RADIO
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I have not done anything wrong': Top military commander says he wants his job back
Canada's top military commander Admiral Art McDonald wants his job back, saying that he has 'been exonerated,' and remains a 'champion of culture change' within the Canadian Armed Forces.
What we know about the U.S. land border reopening to Canadians
Starting in early November, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020.
Cross-border travel in question for Canadians with mixed vaccines
The U.S.-Canadian land border will be re-opening in November to fully-vaccinated Canadians, but travel is in question for the millions who received mixed vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
NEW | COVID-19 vaccines and minors: Where does Canadian law stand on consent?
As vaccines for Canadians under 12 inch closer to being approved by Health Canada, questions surrounding a child’s capacity to consent to medical procedures under Canadian law may come under scrutiny.
Durst faces day of reckoning in murder of best friend
The bitterly fought murder trial of Robert Durst stretched over the better part of two years. His sentencing will be comparatively brief and could lack the fireworks that erupted between the lead prosecutor and defense lawyer.
Fire that destroyed most of B.C. village of Lytton not linked to railway: TSB
Suspicions that a train was at least partially to blame for a fire that consumed most of a B.C. village this summer have been shut down in a just-published report.
Winnipeg cab driver facing extortion, careless driving charges after woman dragged while trying to retrieve forgotten phone: police
A taxi driver has been charged after a Winnipeg woman said she was hurt while trying to retrieve her forgotten phone as the vehicle sped off while she clung onto an open passenger window from outside the vehicle.
Ontario's proof of vaccination requirement could eventually be made voluntary for businesses: sources
Ontario is considering a further easing of pandemic restrictions and an announcement could come as soon as Friday as health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving in the province, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Norway's bow-and-arrow killings seen as 'act of terror'
The bow-and-arrow rampage by a man who killed five people in a small town near Norway's capital appeared to be a terrorist act, authorities said Thursday, a bizarre and shocking attack in a Scandinavian country where violent crime is rare.
Canada
-
Fire that destroyed most of B.C. village of Lytton not linked to railway: TSB
Suspicions that a train was at least partially to blame for a fire that consumed most of a B.C. village this summer have been shut down in a just-published report.
-
Ontario launches vaccine verification app for businesses and it's now available to download
Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and it is now available for download.
-
Ontario's proof of vaccination requirement could eventually be made voluntary for businesses: sources
Ontario is considering a further easing of pandemic restrictions and an announcement could come as soon as Friday as health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving in the province, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Winnipeg cab driver facing extortion, careless driving charges after woman dragged while trying to retrieve forgotten phone: police
A taxi driver has been charged after a Winnipeg woman said she was hurt while trying to retrieve her forgotten phone as the vehicle sped off while she clung onto an open passenger window from outside the vehicle.
-
Ontario homeowner acquitted after fatally shooting Indigenous man headed back to trial
An Ontario homeowner who was acquitted after shooting and killing an Indigenous man in 2016 is headed back to trial, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled Thursday.
-
LIVE @ 3:15 PT
LIVE @ 3:15 PT | Unscheduled COVID-19 update coming with health officials over situation in Northern B.C.
B.C.'s top health officials are giving a last-minute COVID-19 briefing Thursday alongside the chief medical officer for one region that's seen an alarming surge in cases.
World
-
Dramatic photos show clashes in Lebanon amid tensions, fuel crisis
Amid ongoing fuel and financial crises in Lebanon, photos capture the violent deadly clashes which broke out between police and Hezbollah-backed protesters calling for removal of a judge leading the investigation into the massive 2020 Beirut port explosion.
-
Overnight building blaze in Taiwan raged for hours, 46 dead
At least 46 people were killed and another 41 injured after a fire broke out early Thursday in a run-down mixed commercial and residential building in the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung, officials said.
-
6 killed in Beirut clashes as tensions over blast probe soar
Heavy gunfire broke out Thursday in Beirut during a protest organized by the Hezbollah group against the judge leading the probe into last year's blast in the city's port. At least six people were killed and dozens wounded in the most violent street fighting in the Lebanese capital in years.
-
At UN court, Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of ethnic hatred
Armenia urged judges at a United Nations court Thursday to order Azerbaijan to release Armenians detained during a six-week war last year and to stop promoting ethnic hatred. Azerbaijan urged judges to reject the requests as the two nations faced off in a Hague courtroom.
-
Jan. 6 panel sets vote on contempt charges against Steve Bannon
A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena.
-
U.S. lawyer who claimed he was shot in head charged with taking insurance money in maid's death
A prominent South Carolina lawyer has been charged with stealing insurance settlements meant for the sons of his late housekeeper that a lawsuit said total more than US$4 million, state police said Thursday.
Politics
-
'I have not done anything wrong': Top military commander says he wants his job back
Canada's top military commander Admiral Art McDonald wants his job back, saying that he has 'been exonerated,' and remains a 'champion of culture change' within the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
Cabinet swearing-in expected Oct. 25 or 26
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to swear in his new cabinet on either Oct. 25 or 26, with the final decision not yet made, according to a senior government source.
-
Incoming army commander's promotion suspended due to 'historical allegations'
Incoming Canadian Army commander Lt.-Gen. Trevor Cadieu’s promotion to the top of the army has been halted due to an investigation for sexual misconduct.
Health
-
Ontario's top doctor urges physicians resume in-person care, reduce virtual appointments
Ontario's top health officials are asking doctors in the province to increase the volume of patients they see in-person, after months of virtual appointments prompted by pandemic safety measures.
-
Cross-border travel in question for Canadians with mixed vaccines
The U.S.-Canadian land border will be re-opening in November to fully-vaccinated Canadians, but travel is in question for the millions who received mixed vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
-
Second Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, health official says
Health officials in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo confirmed a second case of Ebola on Thursday and said the latest flare-up of the virus appeared to be linked to the massive 2018-2020 outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
Over 1,000 cosmic explosions traced to mysterious repeating fast radio burst
An outburst of interstellar explosions has been traced back to a mysterious repeating fast radio burst in space.
-
China set to send 3 astronauts on longest crewed mission yet
China is preparing to send three astronauts to live on its space station for six months -- a new milestone for a program that has advanced rapidly in recent years.
-
Dutch climate scientist Geert Jan van Oldenborgh dies at 59
Respected Dutch climate scientist Geert Jan van Oldenborgh, co-founder of a group that rapidly analyzes the possible effects of climate change on extreme weather events, has died at age 59, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute said Thursday.
Entertainment
-
Neil Young and Crazy Horse to release album created in COVID-19 pandemic
Neil Young and Crazy Horse are coming out with 'Barn,' a new studio album they made while cooped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Artist sues newly freed Bill Cosby over 1990 hotel encounter
A prominent Bill Cosby accuser filed suit Thursday against the actor over a 1990 hotel room encounter in Atlantic City, New Jersey, before the state's two-year window to file older sexual assault claims expires.
-
Velcro shoes and steak well done: Dating 'red flags' flood social media
Social media feeds are being flooded with red flag emojis, as people share their dating and relationship warning signs or "red flags" online.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite rises to highest level in a month on broad-based rally
Strong U.S. earnings and supportive economic data powered North American stock markets higher with Canada's main index hitting a one-month high.
-
Canadian homebuyers pile into variable loans, blunting impact of rising fixed rates
A recent move by major Canadian banks to increase fixed mortgage rates on the back of surging bond yields is unlikely to slow the country's red hot housing market, as more than half of new borrowers take out variable-rate loans that are the cheapest they've ever been.
-
Liberals keeping watchful eye for bottlenecks at Canadian ports, Freeland says
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she is keeping a close eye on the pace of trade at Canadian ports for signs of strain.
Lifestyle
-
U.K. bakery banned from using sprinkles that are legal in the U.S.
The owner of a bakery in northern England has been left with a bitter taste in his mouth after authorities told him he had to stop using banned sprinkles sourced from the U.S.
-
Retired astronaut Chris Hadfield draws from time in orbit to pen 'The Apollo Murders'
Writers have long looked to the stars for literary inspiration. But retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield figures he may be among the first authors of a space novel who can say he's actually been there.
-
Pembroke, Ont. couple, kept apart by pandemic, celebrates 70 years of marriage together
A Pembroke, Ont. couple, that was at times kept apart due to COVID-19, renewed their vows in a ceremony at the long-term care home where one of them has spent the last three years.
Sports
-
Canada says spitting incident triggered bad blood in World Cup win over Panama
The melee after the final whistle of Canada's 4-1 win over Panama on Wednesday was apparently triggered by a spitting incident.
-
Oatmeal, protein and rest are key for Canadian 80-and-over Boston Marathon champion
A final dash gave 82-year-old Keijo Taivassalo a time of four hours 10 minutes 23 seconds, well over half an hour ahead of his nearest 80-and-over competitor.
-
Canucks legend Gino Odjick gets Hall call, continues to inspire Indigenous youth
A few years ago, Gino Odjick was in hospital fighting for his life. Now, the Vancouver Canucks legend is the newest member of the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame.
Autos
-
Road sign doesn't point to deadly 'Squid Game,' U.K. police say
A police force in the United Kingdom is reassuring drivers that a new road sign displaying symbols similar to that of the Netflix's sensation 'Squid Game' will not take drivers to a real-life version of the show.
-
U.S. regulators seek answers from Tesla over lack of recall
U.S. safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn't file recall documents when it updated Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles, escalating a simmering clash between the automaker and regulators.
-
Ontario installs newly designed HOV lanes and here are the rules
Ontario has installed new HOV lanes with different rules that might be confusing for some drivers seeing them for the first time.