TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index rose for a third straight week to the highest closing since March on continuing gains from gold and the strength of the country's railways.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 98.98 points at 16,123.48 for a 2.6 per cent increase for the week.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 62.76 points at 26,671.95. The S&P 500 index was up 9.16 points at 3,224.73, while the Nasdaq composite was up 29.36 points at 10,503.19.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.67 cents US compared with 73.84 cents on Thursday.

The September crude contract was down 18 cents at US$40.75 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down half a cent at nearly US$1.72 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$9.70 at US$1,810.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 0.3 of a cent at US$2.90 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2020.