TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index crept higher as the loonie popped above 77 cents in afternoon trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.22 points at 17,396.56.

On a short trading day in New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 37.90 points at 29,910.37. The S&P 500 index was up 8.7 points at 3,638.35, while the Nasdaq composite was up 111.44 points at 12,205.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.01 cents US compared with 76.85 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude contract was down 18 cents at US$45.53 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down nearly 12 cents at US$2.84 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$23.10 at US$1,788.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up nearly nine cents at almost US$3.42 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2020.