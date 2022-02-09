S&P/TSX composite rise to highest level since late November on improved risk appetite

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index rose to its highest level since late November as risk appetite improved ahead of Thursday's key U.S. inflation numbers.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 227.01 points to 21,604.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 305.28 points at 35,768.06. The S&P 500 index was up 65.64 points at 4,587.18, while the Nasdaq composite was up 295.91 points or 2.1 per cent at 14,490.37.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.86 cents US compared with 78.68 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude oil contract was up 30 cents at US$89.66 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 23.9 cents at US$4.01 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$8.70 at US$1,836.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 14.2 cents at US$4.60 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.