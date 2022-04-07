S&P/TSX composite reverses early losses to edge higher ahead of budget release

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index reversed early losses to edge higher as the materials and energy sectors strengthened ahead of the afternoon release of the federal budget.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 46.29 points to 21,834.89.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 87.06 points at 34,583.57. The S&P 500 index was up 19.06 points at 4,500.21, while the Nasdaq composite was up 8.48 points at 13,897.30.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.47 cents US compared with 79.94 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude contract was down 20 cents at US$96.03 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 33 cents at US$6.36 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$14.70 at US$1,937.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 3.9 cents at US$4.70 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2022.