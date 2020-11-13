TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index resumed its upward climb to end a strong week that was shaped by heightened hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 93.46 points to 16,675.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 399.64 points at 29,479.81, the S&P 500 index was up 48.14 points at 3,585.15, while the Nasdaq composite was up 119.70 points at 11,829.29.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.06 cents US compared with 76.20 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude contract was down 99 cents US at US$40.13 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 1.9 cents US at US$3.00 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$12.90 at US$1,886.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 3.3 cents US at nearly US$3.18 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2020.