S&P/TSX composite recovers in broad rally on signs that rate hikes starting to work

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

MORE Business News