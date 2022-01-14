S&P/TSX composite rebounds from weak morning start to snap two-week skid

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index snapped a two-week skid by bouncing back from a weak morning prompted by tepid U.S. retail sales and an underwhelming start to fourth-quarter U.S. bank earnings.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 64.60 points to 21,357.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 201.81 points at 35,911.81. The S&P 500 index was up 3.82 points at 4,662.85, while the Nasdaq composite was up 86.94 points at 14,893.75.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.71 cents US compared with 80.10 cents US on Thursday.

The February crude oil contract was up US$1.70 at US$83.82 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 0.8 of a cent at US$4.26 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$4.90 at US$1,816.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 12.6 cents at US$4.42 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.