TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index moved to within about five percentage points of its record high on a broad-based rally involving technologies along with cyclical sectors like materials and energy.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 109.29 points to 17.019.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 219.75 points at 29,263.48. The S&P 500 index was down 24.33 points at 3,557.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 49.74 points at 11,854.97.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.51 cents US compared with 76.44 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude contract was up 52 cents at US$42.42 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.77 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$10.90 at US$1,872.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 8.9 cents at US$3.29 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020.