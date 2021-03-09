TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in early trading as the technology sector helped lead the way higher, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 114.87 points at 18,572.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 99.18 points at 31,901.62. The S&P 500 index was up 39.08 points at 3,860.43, while the Nasdaq composite was up 298.14 points at 12,907.30.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.27 cents US compared with

78.99 cents US on Monday.

The April crude contract was down 12 cents at US$64.93 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.65 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$35.60 at US$1,713.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 10 cents at $4.00 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2021