TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit gain in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets gave up ground even as the U.S. Federal Reserve moved to cut its benchmark interest rate to offset impact of the novel coronavirus.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 110.12 points at 16,663.38.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 289.25 points at 26,414.07. The S&P 500 index was down 24.76 points at 3,065.47, while the Nasdaq composite was down 61.80 points at 8,890.37.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.91 cents US compared with an average of 74.87 cents US on Monday.

The April crude contract was up US$1.13 at US$47.88 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 6.7 cents at US$1.82 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$41.50 at US$1,636.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 3.15 cents at US$2.56 pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020