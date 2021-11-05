S&P/TSX composite posts triple-digit advance; U.S. stock markets also climb

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index closed the week setting another new high, with strong jobs reports along with crude price gains and positive earnings reports lifting the heavyweight energy sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 113.69 points at 21,455.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 203.72 points at 36,327.95. The S&P 500 index was up 17.47 points at 4,697.53, while the Nasdaq composite was up 31.28 points at 15,971.59.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.31 cents US compared with 80.33 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was up US$2.46 at US$81.27 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 2 cents at US$5.52 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$23.30 at US$1,816.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents US$4.34 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021.