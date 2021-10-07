S&P/TSX composite posts best day since June after temporary U.S. debt-ceiling truce

No response from PM to invitation an 'insult': First Nation

The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "missed an opportunity" to show his commitment to the survivors of residential schools by not replying to its invitations to take part in an event marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is joined by fellow candidates, left to right, Marc Miller, Melanie Joly, and Pablo Rodriquez as he makes a campaign stop in Montreal, Quebec, on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

