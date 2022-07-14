S&P/TSX composite partially recovers but closes at 16-month low
S&P/TSX composite partially recovers but closes at 16-month low
Canada's main stock index partially recovered from morning weakness but still closed at its lowest level in 16 months after its three largest sectors sustained big blows.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 286.13 points or 1.5 per cent to 18,329.06.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 142.62 points at 30,630.17. The S&P 500 index was down 11.40 points at 3,790.38, while the Nasdaq composite was up 3.61 points at 11,251.19.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.12 cents US compared with 77.07 cents US on Wednesday.
The August crude contract was down 52 cents at US$95.78 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 8.9 cents at US$6.60 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$29.70 at US$1,705.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 11.1 cents at US$3.21 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
How will the Bank of Canada interest rate hike affect your life?
What impact will the Bank of Canada's interest rate hike have on your life? Please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
PERSONAL FINANCE | At what income should you feel comfortable hiring a cleaner?
There's no better feeling than coming home to a sparkling clean house or apartment. Although with many Canadians' hectic lifestyles, finding the time is often challenging. That’s when it might be time to hire a cleaner. But how do you know if you can afford one? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks it down for CTVNews.ca.
Inflation causing Canadians to make cuts to household budgets: survey
A new poll indicates Canadians are making increasingly tough budget decisions amid rising interest rates and inflation.
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
Here's what an analyst says consumers should know about Canadian lumber prices
After a sharp increase in 2021, the price of lumber has dropped immensely in 2022, which is giving one western Canadian trader optimism that a more stable market will return.
Start talking to your kids about money at an early age, experts say
Experts say that parents should start talking to their kids about money from an early age as it will help them develop a healthy relationship with their own finances one day.
Small businesses fear Rogers won't fully compensate them for thousands in losses
A Friday outage from Rogers Communications Inc. resulted in some small businesses losing thousands of dollars, which they fear the telecommunications giant won't fully compensate them for.