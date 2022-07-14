S&P/TSX composite partially recovers but closes at 16-month low

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index partially recovered from morning weakness but still closed at its lowest level in 16 months after its three largest sectors sustained big blows.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 286.13 points or 1.5 per cent to 18,329.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 142.62 points at 30,630.17. The S&P 500 index was down 11.40 points at 3,790.38, while the Nasdaq composite was up 3.61 points at 11,251.19.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.12 cents US compared with 77.07 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude contract was down 52 cents at US$95.78 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 8.9 cents at US$6.60 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$29.70 at US$1,705.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 11.1 cents at US$3.21 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022