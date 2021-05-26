TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index outpaced U.S. markets and pushed further into record territory amid a broad-based rally helped by the commodities sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 181.35 points to 19,745.47.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.59 points at 34,323.05. The S&P 500 index was up 7.86 points at 4,195.99, while the Nasdaq composite was up 80.83 points at 13,738.00.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.58 cents US compared with 82.94 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude oil contract was up 14 cents at US$66.21 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 5.3 cents at US$3.03 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$3.30 at US$1,903.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 2.3 cents at US$4.53 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2021.

