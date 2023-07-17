S&P/TSX composite lower Monday on energy, telecom; U.S. markets rise
Weakness in energy and telecoms helped Canada's main stock index tick lower after a mixed day of trading Monday, while U.S. markets rose.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.28 points at 20,226.79.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 76.32 points at 34,585.35. The S&P 500 index was up 17.37 points at 4,522.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 131.25 points at 14,244.95.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.83 cents US compared with 75.86 cents US on Friday.
The September crude contract was down US$1.24 at US$74.08 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down three at US$2.51 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$8.00 at US$1,956.40 an ounceand the September copper contract was down nine cents at US$3.84 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2023.
