S&P/TSX composite losses deepen as sell-off extends to fourth straight day
Canada's main stock index declined for a fourth straight trading session Wednesday to end the month of August with investor sentiment squarely in the risk-off camp.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 182.09 points at 19,330.81.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 280.44 points at 31,510.43. The S&P 500 index was down 31.16 points at 3,955.00, while the Nasdaq composite was down 66.94 points at 11,816.20.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.27 cents US compared with 76.48 cents US on Tuesday.
The October crude contract was down US$2.09 at US$89.55 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up eight-and-a-half cents at US$9.13 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$10.10 at US$1,726.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.52 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2022
