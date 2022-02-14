S&P/TSX composite loses nearly 200 points on fears of war in Europe

TORONTO -

North American stock markets responded to headlines about a potential war in Europe and fell to start the week on word the U.S. will close its embassy in Kyiv.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 196.33 points to 21,352.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 171.89 points at 34,566.17. The S&P500 index was down 16.97 points at 4,401.67, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.23 of a point at 13,790.92.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.51 cents US compared with 78.73 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was up US$2.36 at US$95.46 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 25.4 cents at US$4.20 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$27.30 at US$1,869.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up slight at US$4.51 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022