S&P/TSX composite loses close to 300 points; energy stocks in the red

TORONTO

Canada's main stock index lost close to 300 points Thursday, with energy and mining stocks bearing the brunt of the impact as investors continue to worry about the possibility of a looming recession.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 286.92 points at 18,717.12.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 194.23 points at 30,677.36. The S&P 500 index was up 35.84 points at 3,795.73, while the Nasdaq composite was up 179.11 points at 11,232.19.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.03 cents US compared with 77.27 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude contract was down $1.92 at US$104.27 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 59 cents at US$6.28 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$8.60 at US$1,829.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 21 cents at US$3.74 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2022.