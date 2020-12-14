TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was little changed in late-morning trading as gains in the technology, industrial and utility sectors were offset by losses in the energy and metals and mining stocks, while U.S. stock markets surged higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.83 of a point at 17,549.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 144.85 points at 30,191.22. The S&P 500 index was up 20.77 points at 3,684.23, while the Nasdaq composite was up 155.47 points at 12,533.34.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.24 cents US compared with 78.31 cents US on Friday.

The January crude contract was down 78 cents at US$45.79 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$2.68 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$15.30 at US$1,828.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.51 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2020