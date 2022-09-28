S&P/TSX composite jumps along with U.S. markets as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES