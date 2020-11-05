TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index had its best performance in five months as it joined U.S. investors who continue to bask in the glow of expected post-election gridlock.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 299.43 points or 1.9 per cent to 16,298.17. That's the biggest single-day gain since June.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 542.52 points to 28,390.18. The S&P 500 index was up 67.01 points to 3,510.45, while the Nasdaq composite was up 300.15 points to 11,890.93.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.62 cents US compared to an average of 76.12 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude oil contract was down 36 cents at US$38.79 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 10.4 cents at US$2.94 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$50.60 at US$1,946.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.3 of a cent at US$3.11 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.