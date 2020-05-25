TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, fuelled by a broad-based rally on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 151.79 points at 15,065.43.

U.S. stock markets are closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.52 cents US compared with 71.35 cents on Friday.

The July crude contract was up 35 cents at US$33.60 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down three cents at US$1.85 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$6.10 at US$1,729.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$2.41 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2020