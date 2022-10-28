S&P/TSX composite index up almost 22 points, U.S. markets also up

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, with mixed movement across the major sectors, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.89 points at 19,374.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 603.90 points at 32,637.18.The S&P 500 index was up 59.34 points at 3,866.64, while the Nasdaq composite was up 179.89 points at 10,972.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.38 cents US, compared with 73.82 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$1.18 at US$87.90 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 24 cents at US$5.64 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$20.20 at US$1,645.40 an ounceand the December copper contract was down nine cents at US$3.43 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.