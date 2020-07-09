TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was relatively flat ahead of next week's start of eagerly anticipated second-quarter earnings results.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 60.55 points at 15,568.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 361.19 points at 25,706.09. The S&P 500 index was down 17.89 points at 3,152.05, while the Nasdaq composite was up 55.25 points at 10,547.75.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.77 cents US compared with 73.87 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude contract was down US$1.28 at US$39.62 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 4.5 cents at nearly US$1.78 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$16.80 at US$1,803.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 1.45 cents at nearly US$2.84 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2020.